PixelFLEX Adds Bendy Hi-Rez LED Panels

Nashville-based PixelFLEX has started marketing a new flexible LED video panel that would appear to go after the turf occupied by NanoLumens and some offshore clone-makers they’d like to sue.

PixelFLEX has debuted a 1.9mm TrueFLEX LED flexible video panel – a high-rez panel that can handle, at least, a gentle concave or convex curved surface. This is significant because most LEDs panels are flat and rigid.

The TrueFLEX series also has 2.5mm, 3.0mm, 4.0mm, 6mm and 10mm indoor pitches. They attach via magnets and are fanless (quiet).

“In many environments, commercial, architectural and creative, resolution is a key component to the success of the LED video deployment,” says David Venus, PixelFLEX Director of Marketing. “With its new 1.9mm pixel pitch option, TrueFLEX is now one of the highest resolution, flexible LED products on the market and we are eager to see how video designers deploy the technology to achieve their creative LED video displays.”

I’m going to assume the bigger the pitch number, the more curve these things can handle (but I might be wrong there). A distinction with the Nano modules is they are much smaller and can wrap around things like support columns.