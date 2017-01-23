Registration Now Open For 2017 Sixteen:Nine DSE Mixer

OK, release the hounds, start your engines, or … umm … whatever. Ticketing is now available for the 2017 Sixteen:Nine DSE Mixer, March 28th in Las Vegas.

If you are a longtime reader and industry person, you are probably nodding knowingly. If you are an industry and 16:9 newbie, you are probably having an “OK, sooo … huh?” moment.

For the latter, the annual mixer at DSE has developed through the past decade or so into the unofficial kick-off event for the annual trade show in Las Vegas. It’s essentially a big-ass cocktail party that pulls a Who’s Who of the industry, and is about as good as it gets for networking.

Plus there’s free drinks and finger food. And admission is free.

Costs for the event are covered off by sponsorships. This year, we’re getting great support from Capital Networks, Diversified, Chief, Microspace, Sharp, LSI/SOAR, IST and Digital Signage Expo.

The event starts early so people can come straight from a pre-show conference or booth set-up, mingle, and then head out for dinner or one of the other events on that night.

We have room for 400, and if you’ve been around the business for a while, you know the thing tends to run out of tickets in a matter of a few days. One year it was less than 24 hours, I think. Or something like that. Forget. I’m old.

It is once again at the Hard Rock Cafe on the LV Strip, pretty much next door to the MGM. We have the whole third floor, including the outdoor patio that overlooks the strip.

One of the key distinctions with the event – and a big reason why it works – is we keep the music to background level. How many networking parties have you been to – looking at you, Samsung – where your ears were all but bleeding and you couldn’t possibly have a worthwhile conversation.

It’s two months out from the event, so register if you genuinely want, and plan, to go. Every year I have people asking, once tickets are all gone, if they could be slipped in. And then every year I look at the reception table at the end of the event and see dozens of badges from people who registered, but didn’t show. Grrrr.

If you do register and discover you can’t make it, be considerate and let me know in advance, so someone else can attend.

Here’s the ticketing engine: