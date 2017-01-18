Sidewalk Campaign Uses Digital Displays, Sensors To Shame Swedish Smokers

A Swedish pharmacy chain, Apotek Hjärtat, is running a digital OOH campaign in that country that uses sensors and triggered content to needle and shame passing cigarette smokers.

When someone on the street walks near the digital poster, cigarette lit, a smoke sensor picks that up and triggers a video file on the display’s player that shows a man, previously passive in the content, having a bit of a coughing fit.

More on the campaign in this CNet story. Hat tip to ComQi’s John Baggott for pointing me to this clever use of sensors …