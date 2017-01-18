CREATIVE, Digital OOH, IoT no comments

Sidewalk Campaign Uses Digital Displays, Sensors To Shame Swedish Smokers

A Swedish pharmacy chain, Apotek Hjärtat, is running a digital OOH campaign in that country that uses sensors and triggered content to needle and shame passing cigarette smokers.

When someone on the street walks near the digital poster, cigarette lit, a smoke sensor picks that up and triggers a video file on the display’s player that shows a man, previously passive in the content, having a bit of a coughing fit.

More on the campaign in this CNet story. Hat tip to ComQi’s John Baggott for pointing me to this clever use of sensors …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

