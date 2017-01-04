Projects: Taipei’s Bus Stops Get Smart

Much of the buzz about smart city initiatives involving public displays has been around ambitious and expensive standalone info-stations like the 600 or so now operating in New York City, but there’s also stuff that’s quite a bit more pedestrian and easily integrated with existing structures.

This is in Taipei – one of some 85 major “smart” transit stops around the mega-city. What would have been a paper poster is now a large format display running route information, time and weather, as well as local advertising. The stations also provide free WiFi via a 4G connection. The units are running off IAdea media players and the set-up was put in by a Taiwanese telecom operator.

The press material doesn’t say whether the route information is live updated, and my Mandarin is non-existent, so I am not quite sure what all this display (below) is telling riders.