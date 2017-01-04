LG Showing Wallpaper OLEDs And Stacked OLED Columns At CES

LG Display is evidently pushing all in on OLED displays this year, announcing a series of new displays that will be showing at CES this week and almost certainly at ISE in Amsterdam in a month.

LG Display will show off paper-thin 65-inch and 77-inch UHD OLED displays for TVs that can be attached to the wall pretty much like wallpaper, though I’d recommend against using glue. These super-skinny, sheet-like displays have been making the trade show rounds for the last 2-3 years, and it’s not all that clear here if showing at CES means the units are coming out of R&D and into production.

Also not clear, arguably, is the use-case. More conventional and far less costly LCDs are pretty skinny, as well, though they can’t bend like an OLED.

It will also show off 55-inch FHD transparent OLED displays, 77-inch UHD double-sided OLED displays and, interestingly, a pillar of six 77-inch commercial UHD OLED panels, which I’m thinking would make the thing 20 or more feet tall.

The company is also going to be showing something called Crystal Sound OLED – an OLED panel with embedded sound instead of complementary speakers. The idea is that viewers hear direct sound from the characters on the screen as they speak, instead of off-center sound from speakers. That seems like a solution looking for a problem, but perhaps you need to see and hear the difference to get on board with it.