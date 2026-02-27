Outfront Teams With Adquick To Streamline OoH Campaign Planning

February 27, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Outfront Media has entered into an exclusive multi-year commercial partnership with Adquick, combining a major U.S. out-of-home media network with a technology platform designed to streamline campaign planning, execution, and measurement.

Announced Feb. 25, the agreement includes an initial three-year licensing deal for Adquick’s OoH sales cloud platform, alongside a strategic equity investment by Outfront of up to US$20 million tied to performance milestones. The collaboration aims to modernize workflows across roadside, transit, and digital out-of-home inventory while improving transparency and reporting for advertisers and agencies.

The companies said the partnership will unify campaign planning, activation, and measurement into a single workflow, enabling brands to move from planning to launch more quickly while gaining clearer insight into campaign performance. Integrating Adquick’s data-driven planning tools with Outfront’s national media footprint will allow advertisers to compare markets, package inventory, and evaluate results through standardized reporting.

Outfront expects the platform to streamline internal sales operations and accelerate go-to-market execution, reflecting broader industry efforts to align out-of-home advertising more closely with digital media standards centered on automation, attribution, and measurable outcomes.

Despite the exclusive commercial partnership, Adquick will continue operating its marketplace on an open basis, maintaining access for other media owners using the platform.

The companies framed the collaboration as part of a wider shift toward what Outfront calls “IRL media,” in which physical advertising environments are managed using the same data workflows and performance accountability now common in digital channels.