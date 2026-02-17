Frame Weave Launches Automated Video Content Platform for Digital Signage

February 17, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Frame Weave has introduced an automated video content platform designed for retailers, quick-service restaurants, and digital signage integrators looking to reduce manual content production across screen networks.

AI-powered content creation for digital signage Numerous digital signage CMS platforms nowadays offer integrated AI-powered content creation tools. We took a closer look at a few of them at ISE 2026 and found they’ve come a long way. More in the invidis article “The AI Revolution Finally Hits the Digital Signage CMS” by Antonia Hamberger.

The Denver-based company said the platform connects directly to business systems including point-of-sale platforms, inventory software, and spreadsheets, to automatically generate branded video content. When source data changes, updated videos are rendered and distributed via API or MRSS feeds to digital signage content management systems, where content is cached to reduce offline risks and eliminate manual updates.

“Digital signage has matured significantly over the past decade, but content creation remains largely manual,” said Kevin Goldsmith, CEO of Frame Weave. “We built Frame Weave to turn business data into professional video content automatically, so screens stay current without constant human oversight.”

A video can be found here:

The platform supports integrations with multiple POS and data systems, including Oracle Simphony, Clover, Deliverext, Revel, Silverware, Square, VenueNext, and Google Sheets, as well as JSON data feeds for automated content updates. A template-based system allows users to customize fonts, colors, and layouts to match brand standards, while the automation engine manages rendering and distribution. Frame Weave also integrates with digital signage platforms, including Autora DSM, Ubiquity Software, and 42 Digital Signage.

The company said the model allows integrators to shift from project-based creative work to recurring monthly retainers without expanding staff. Frame Weave is targeting grocery and retail, banking, quick-service restaurants, and enterprise deployments where frequent updates and accuracy are critical.

The service is available immediately through a monthly subscription, with a free trial available online.