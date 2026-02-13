Grass Valley and Netgear Target Broadcast AV Growth With Enterprise IP Production Alliance

February 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Grass Valley and Netgear have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating IP-based production workflows in the growing Broadcast AV and enterprise media segment.

The collaboration brings together Netgear AV’s live media-optimized switching and secure IP networking with Grass Valley’s software-defined production ecosystem, including its AMPP platform, to support corporate studios, university campuses, houses of worship, esports facilities, and multi-venue enterprise environments.

Both companies are positioning the alliance as a response to increasing demand for broadcast-quality production capabilities outside traditional television networks. Enterprise organizations are investing in internal studios, town hall infrastructure, and hybrid event workflows, but often face a gap between consumer-grade tools and complex, network-level broadcast systems.

The joint approach focuses on interoperability and standards-based deployment. Systems are built around widely adopted protocols, including NDI, SMPTE ST 2110, Dante and SRT, enabling flexible IP production environments that can scale from single rooms to distributed campus operations.

Matthew Yates, Director of Strategic Alliances at Grass Valley, said the enterprise media sector represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities in the live production market. He noted that many organizations have historically had to choose between low-cost tools with limited capabilities and broadcast systems designed for major networks, which often carry higher costs and greater operational complexity.

“Our partnership with Grass Valley aligns perfectly with the needs of enterprise customers who want reliable, secure, and scalable video operations without the friction traditionally associated with live media workflows,” added Laurent Masia, Senior Director of Product Line Management at Netgear.