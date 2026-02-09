Digital Signage Makes Its Mark at ISE 2026: Bigger Booths and New Players

February 9, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

There will be plenty of time the coming days to analyze the major digital signage trends coming out of ISE 2026 – but that will require some time to process and filter everything. The conclusion that we can already draw from this show: it was exceptionally dense – both in terms of content and visitor numbers.

Most digital signage booths saw a strong, steady footfall throughout the four show days and exhibitors seemed genuinely happy with the amount and quality of conversations they had. The official figures back it up: ISE recorded an eight percent increase in visitors compared to 2025.

Digital signage was also more visible across the showfloor than in the years before. Alongside several first-time exhibitors – mainly in the software segment – many established vendors ramped up their presence, especially Chinese consumer TV giants TCL and Hisense. Both had previously showed up as underdogs on the outskirts of the exhibition ground but were much more noticable this year with bigger, more polished booths.

Hall 1, where TCL and Hisense were located, turned out to be the biggest surprise of the show. The hall has completely shed its former reputation as a somewhat dispensable side hall. While it didn’t have the high-gloss glamour of Hall 3, dominated by Samsung and LG, it showcased a well-balanced digital signage ecosystem – and at a noticeably lower price point than the big names in Hall 3.

Overall, the message is clear: digital signage was in top form at ISE, and the industry will be remain loyal to the show in 2027. The halls and booths served as great publicity for the sector. A standout moment was Instronic’s quite literally BREATH-taking installation that guided visitors to – and from – Hall 8. In the coming days, we’ll take a closer look at the deeper trends and topics. For now, the main takeaway is that ISE 2026 was a big win for digital signage. Here’s a photo recap: