Five Hidden Highlights at ISE 2026 (Video)

February 5, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ISE 2026 may be remembered for its giant LED showcases, but walking the halls, I spotted several quieter innovations (for the lack of a better term) that hint at where visual tech is heading. Probably the oldest screen at the show is a 20-year-old display at the Sharp booth, which should be a benchmark for everything we call green signage. Another thing that caught my eye was Sony’s Spatial Reality Display combined with gesture control by Ameria. Both technologies have been around for a while, but now the combined solution is available as a turnkey product.

Dynascan found a nice way of presenting its e-paper displays, showing how they could be used in shop windows in a visually appealing way. The setup also features a 55-inch E Ink Marquee display — not yet on the market — signaling that large-format, full-color e-paper probably isn’t too far off anymore.

Cecoceco’s Artmorph is always a real visual treat for LED lovers — a screen that looks more like a living wall thanks to a customizable skin covering the panels. At ISE, the company is introducing the latest version of Artmorph with a 2.6 mm pixel pitch and AI-generated content that blends into the textured surface, created in collaboration with the architecture firm Gensler.

Check out the full video to see all the hidden highlights I discovered:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>