ISE 2026: Live Updates from the First Day

February 3, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Our editorial team has been roaming the halls of ISE 2026 in Barcelona on the first day of ISE and has documented all their impressions in this Live Ticker. For daily updates also subscribe to our free invidis Global Newsletter which is published daily at 8am Barcelona time. +++3 February 2026 | 20:32 +++

Space Invaders anyone?

LED on the South Entrance of ISE

+++3 February 2026 | 17:32 +++

Crowded Halls on Day 1

Even for the first day, the ISE showfloor seems pretty crowded. It is possible for the show to repeat the record success of last year?

+++3 February 2026 | 15:57 +++

Epson Presents New Technology at ISE

Massimo Pizzocri outlined Epson’s strategic direction and identified the company’s key priorities. He addressed the future focus areas of the business. A detailed article will follow.

+++ 3 February 2026 | 14:26 +++

Marquee E-Paper Technology Sighted

The first Marquee e-paper display was spotted at ISE, at the Samsung booth – as a test product for now. The new outdoor technology from E Ink promises to combine greater color depth with outdoor durability. More on Samsung’s presentation coming soon on invidis.

Marquee e-paper display

+++ 3 February 2026 | 13:15 +++

PPDS Shows Interactive Choreography

To kick off ISE 2026 in Barcelona, PPDS presented an interactive choreography. The protagonist jumps through scenic landscapes, futuristic cities, and even onto a racetrack. Take a look at the video yourself:

+++ 3 February 2026 | 12:00 +++

ISE 2026 is officially open

With the Official Opening Ceremony at 12:00 p.m., ISE 2026 is now formally underway. Industry representatives and Michael Blackman, Managing Director at Integrated Systems Events, opened the show by pressing a buzzer. A robotic dog from Lang AG was also present.

Official Opening of ISE 2026 in Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. (Image: invidis)

+++ 3 February 2026 | 10:30 +++

Michael Blackman welcomes Press

Although the Unitree robot refused to shake Michael Blackman’s hand during the press briefing, the two ended up exchanging a friendly wave. And despite the slight snub, Michael Blackman, Managing Director at Integrated Systems Events, welcomed the press ahead of the Official Opening at the ISE Press Briefing.

Two fully equipped press rooms are available to members of the media at ISE 2026 — one located on the lower level of the South Entrance at Fira Gran Via, and another on the opposite side of the venue behind Hall 8.1.

He also highlighted the Summits and Megatrends Tracks, as well as the Investor Forum and the Spark Conference. An overview of the events can be found here.

+++2 February 2026 | 13:42 +++

Samsung launches VXT 4.0 at ISE

Samsung launches VXT 4.0 at ISE – the latest version of the digital signage CMS and RM platform. Even at Samsung – software solutions are driving innovation and AI integration while new hardware solutions presented at ISE are more evolutional.