Pikasso Italia Opens Its DooH Network to Global Programmatic Buying Through Vistar Media

January 20, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Italian digital out-of-home operator Pikasso Italia has partnered with Vistar Media to make its large-format and mall-based screen network available to programmatic buyers worldwide through Vistar’s supply-side platform. The integration gives agencies and advertisers access to Pikasso’s inventory across major Italian cities, including Milan, Rome, Verona, and Genoa, allowing campaigns to be planned, activated, and optimized in real time as part of multi-market DooH strategies.

By connecting to Vistar’s global marketplace, Pikasso links Italy’s growing programmatic DooH sector with international demand, enabling dynamic creative delivery, contextual targeting, and unified reporting through a single platform. The move is intended to combine the scale and impact of outdoor media with the flexibility and precision of digital activation, enabling brands to reach urban audiences in high-traffic environments with greater efficiency.

Diederick Ubels, managing director EMEA at Vistar Media, said Italy is a key growth market for the company and that bringing Pikasso’s premium locations onto the platform allows global advertisers to access high-impact inventory across the country at scale.

Francesca Vincenti, head of programmatic and international sales at Pikasso, said the partnership supports the company’s strategy of opening the Italian market to international buyers and making its screens available through leading global SSPs, positioning programmatic DooH as a data-driven channel that still delivers real-world presence and attention.