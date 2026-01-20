Elevision Expands Premium DooH Network With Four New Residential Media Circuits in Dubai

January 20, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Dubai-based Elevision has expanded its premium digital out-of-home (DooH) footprint in the UAE with the launch of four new residential media circuits across Dubai, extending its network deeper into high-value lifestyle and living environments. The new circuits span Jumeirah, Bluewaters, Meydan, and the Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan communities, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of location-based media assets across the emirate.

The expansion builds on Elevision’s strategy of developing context-driven DooH in architecturally prominent and high-traffic environments, including luxury residential towers, mixed-use developments, and urban landmarks. The company is best known for its large-format digital installations and elevator and lobby screen networks integrated into some of Dubai’s most recognizable skyscrapers and residential complexes, positioning its displays as part of the daily visual experience of residents, visitors, and professionals.

Each of the new residential circuits features a mix of lobby and elevator screens, supported by audience measurement and reporting tools that provide advertisers with insights into reach, frequency, and time-of-day engagement. The additions further strengthen Elevision’s ability to offer targeted, location-specific campaigns within premium urban communities, aligning with its broader push to build a technologically advanced, data-informed DooH network across the Middle East.

With the rollout of the four new circuits, Elevision continues to expand its presence from skyline locations and commercial districts into residential neighborhoods, reinforcing its model of blending large-scale digital architecture with neighborhood-level media platforms that reach audiences in their everyday living environments.