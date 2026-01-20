ADI To Transform Preston City Centre With Digital Art Telephone Box Installation

January 20, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Who says phone booths have outlived their usefulness? In Preston, England, nine of the city’s iconic red boxes prove that even the most familiar pieces of street furniture can find a new purpose in the digital age. ADI has unveiled plans to reimagine nine Grade II listed red telephone boxes on Market Street, transforming them into a permanent digital public art feature using LED technology. The restored boxes will house high-resolution, LED displays and discreet audio, creating a contemporary platform for curated digital artwork, seasonal themes, and locally relevant content.

Commissioned by Preston City Council and delivered in collaboration with Studio John Bridge Architects, the installation has been designed for optimal visibility across the street while integrating sensitively into the surrounding streetscape. The project will use ADI’s lightweight MT Series LED technology, developed with a focus on reliability and low power consumption over its operational lifespan.

Councilor Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said the refurbished telephone boxes will create a striking new digital landmark and an “Instagrammable” moment in the heart of the city’s historic quarter. The displays will provide a flexible, year-round canvas for digital art and community-led content, blending heritage architecture with contemporary media.

The restored boxes, funded through government support and acquired by Preston City Council, are expected to return to the site later this year as a permanent feature for residents and visitors alike.

(Image and Video: ADI/YouTube)