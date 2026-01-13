Insignia Backs Trooh Media to Scale DooH Campus Reach

January 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Insignia Capital Group has made a strategic growth investment in Trooh Media, the digital-out-of-home platform that connects brands with Gen Z audiences across more than 1,000 U.S. college campuses. The deal is designed to accelerate Trooh’s next phase of expansion while preserving leadership continuity, with founder and CEO Martin Poitras remaining at the helm and industry veteran Toby Sturek stepping in as president to help drive operations and scaling.

Trooh operates a proprietary network of premium digital screens embedded in high-traffic, brand-safe campus environments, partnering with major advertisers to deliver measurable, high-impact media experiences targeted to student consumers — a demographic many brands find hard to reach through traditional channels.

Tony Broglio, managing partner at Insignia, said the company sees significant opportunity in Trooh’s combination of physical environments and data-driven media execution, while partner Nick DeTrempe emphasized the platform’s ability to offer scale, measurability, and relevance for advertisers targeting young audiences.