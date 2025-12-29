Celebrity Xcel launches large-scale immersive LED installation in aft “Bazaar” space

December 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

German LED manufacturer and integrator Tennagels has completed a large-scale immersive LED environment aboard Celebrity Xcel, creating a digital installation in the ship’s aft “Bazaar” area that combines multiple curved and architectural LED elements into a single, continuous experience. The project ran from commissioning in March through completion in late October, a timetable the integrator described as unusually compressed for a build of this scale and complexity.

The installation includes a sequence of LED arches forming a tunnel effect, five large archways clad with LED on both interior and exterior faces, and a central LED dome measuring roughly 6.5 by 6.5 meters with a fully curved interior surface. In total, the system spans more than 200 square meters, exceeds 80 million pixels, and uses custom-shaped cabinets with a 1.5-millimeter pixel pitch and a quoted peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The content system is driven by more than 30 synchronized 4 K outputs to manage the system’s resolution and geometry.

According to the companies, the installation was designed to operate as a single visual environment rather than a collection of screens, with synchronized playback across all elements as passengers move through the space. The work adds to a growing list of cruise-ship projects that bring venue-scale LED and media control systems into hospitality environments traditionally dominated by static décor and conventional displays.

It echoes what has become a broader trend toward immersive, media-driven public interiors in hospitality: for example, the recently completed lobby transformation at the Grand Magic Hotel near Disneyland Paris, as reported by Sixteen:Nine, where a multimedia configuration of flat-panel displays, projectors, and architectural lighting was used to turn a hotel lobby into an evolving immersive experience.

The project was delivered to Celebrity Cruises as part of the build-out of the ship’s central aft area, with final system commissioning completed on board. Further documentation, including detailed technical walkthroughs, is expected to be released following full handover of the installation.