OoH Revenue Hits $2.13 billion in Q3 in the US, Even as Global Signs of Softening Persist

December 12, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Out-of-home advertising revenue increased 4.5 percent in the third quarter of 2025 to US$2.13 billion, according to figures reported by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). That outpaced the modest year-to-year gains seen in some major global OoH markets, where leading media owners recently signaled softness in Q3 results. Year-to-date US OoH revenue is $6.98 billion, up 3.2% from the same period in 2024.

In a November article for Sixteen-Nine, global players JC Decaux and Ströer were reported to have shown rare signs of weakness in Q3, with JC Decaux posting a year-over-year revenue decline in Europe and Ströer’s digital segment essentially flat amid softer advertiser demand — evidence, some analysts say, of a broader cooling in international OoH markets.

OAAA President and CEO Anna Bager said the reported results highlight the medium’s continued relevance for advertisers, particularly as brands seek channels less affected by issues facing online media. She highlighted digital OoH’s role as the main growth driver for the industry, citing its real-world visibility and flexibility, without the disruption, bots, or privacy concerns associated with many digital formats.

The association maintains that OoH’s physical presence and broad reach — combined with rising digital inventory — continue to attract marketers in a fragmented media landscape, even as global players navigate short-term soft patches and economic uncertainty.

Key findings for the third quarter are noted below.

Digital OoH Continues to Lead Growth

Digital OoH accounted for 35% of total OoH revenue year-to-date and grew 11.6% in the third quarter, reinforcing its role as the category’s strongest growth engine.

Urban Formats Reflect Increased Consumer Mobility

Transit generated the highest growth among formats, increasing 11.4% from Q3 2024. Place-Based rose 8.3%, and Street Furniture increased 7.1%, mirroring rising consumer movement, commuting patterns, and out of home activity across major markets.

Broad-Based Category Growth Driven by Key Sectors

Seven of the top ten OoH spending industries increased investment in Q3, including three that posted double-digit gains:

Financial Services +35.5%

Insurance & Real Estate +26.8%

Communications +10.3%

Year-to-date results also show several additional product category sectors achieving double-digit growth, including Computer Software, Architects/Contractors/Engineers, Wireless Telecom Providers, and Legal Services.

Local Services & Amusements remained the largest spending industry category YTD at $2.13 billion.

Top OoH Product Categories for Q3

Legal Services

Hospitals, Clinics & Medical Centers

Consumer Banking

Domestic Hotels & Resorts

Computer Software

Quick Serve Restaurants

Colleges & Universities

Local Government

Architects, Contractors & Engineers

Wireless Telecom Providers

Notably, Legal Services continued its rapid expansion. For the first time, a brand in the category, Morgan & Morgan, ranked as the top quarterly OoH advertiser.

Top OoH Advertisers of Q3

Ranked by spend:

Morgan & Morgan JP Morgan Geico Apple McDonald’s Verizon T-Mobile Disney Coca-Cola Johnson & Johnson

Among the top 100 OoH advertisers, 65 increased their spend from Q3 2024 and 19 more than doubled investment, highlighting growing confidence in the channel.

OoH Continues to Attract Technology and DTC Leaders

Nearly 30% of the top 100 OoH spenders were technology or direct-to-consumer brands, including thirteen in the top 30: Geico, Apple, Verizon, T-Mobile, Amazon, Samsung, Progressive, Google, Netflix, Uber, HBO, FX, and Paramount+.

(Image: OAAA)