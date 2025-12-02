Puma Opens Largest European Flagship Store in London

December 2, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Puma has opened its largest European flagship store on Oxford Street, adding a 24,000-square-foot retail location to one of London’s busiest shopping corridors. The two-floor store, located near Selfridges and Bond Street Tube Station, marks the company’s first flagship opening in Europe and expands its physical retail presence in the UK.

The space carries Puma’s complete performance and lifestyle ranges, including its current running footwear and football boot lines, and features multiple customization areas for shoppers. The store also includes a large interactive digital running video wall designed to demonstrate footwear technology, along with an archive area displaying selected items from the company’s 77-year history.

The opening reflects a broader shift in retail design that is happening for some time now: flagship stores become media-driven, experience-focused spaces.

The store launch also aligns with Puma’s broader strategy shift toward direct-to-consumer growth. In October, the company outlined plans to adjust its channel mix and increase the share of revenue coming from its own retail and digital platforms as it works toward becoming one of the world’s top three sportswear brands.