Clear Channel Extends MWAA Partnership, Plans Major Digital Upgrades at DC Airports

November 21, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Clear Channel Outdoor has renewed its partnership with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, securing a new 10-year deal to continue managing advertising at Washington Reagan National and Washington Dulles International as both airports accelerate their digital transformation. The contract, which begins March 1, 2026 and includes a five-year renewal option, follows a competitive process and reinforces Clear Channel’s position as the media leader at two of the country’s most influential travel hubs.

Clear Channel first partnered with MWAA in 2016 and has since modernized both airports with large-format digital displays, integrated media zones, and a revenue lift that nearly doubled pre-contract levels. The new agreement builds on that performance and keeps both airports attractive to global brands.

The next phase focuses on digital acceleration, with Clear Channel targeting 85 percent digital coverage within two years through new transparent LumiGlass displays, Prism360 digital columns, and expanded LED video walls that align with airport architecture. The upgrades aim to strengthen brand impact while improving visual flow and wayfinding for passengers.

“Washington D.C. is a vital crossroads for business, government and culture, and this extension lets us bring even more innovation to DCA and IAD,” said Morten Gotterup, president of Clear Channel Outdoor’s Airports Division.

The announcement comes as new Nielsen research, commissioned by Clear Channel, shows airport advertising continues to drive strong engagement among frequent flyers and business travelers as record travel volumes push toward 2026. The renewed contract positions both airports for a deeper, digitally led evolution of their media programs, keeping them competitive with global hubs investing in immersive airport advertising.