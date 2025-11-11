Ex-Avixa Executives Partner With Jetbuilt To Deliver AV Market Intelligence

November 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Jetbuilt has announced a new partnership with Apogee Insights, the research firm recently launched by former Avixa executives Sean Wargo and Lee Dodson, to provide deeper, data-driven market understanding for manufacturers, integrators, and consultants.

The collaboration will integrate Jetbuilt’s project-management ecosystem with Apogee Insights’ analytical expertise in research, market strategy, and data science. Together, the teams will build a comprehensive data initiative designed to help AV professionals identify emerging trends, evaluate market potential, and make more informed business decisions.

The initiative aims to reveal how technologies are being specified, which verticals are showing the strongest growth, and where demand is shifting across key segments, including education, corporate, government, and entertainment.

Unlike traditional reporting, which focuses on surface-level statistics, the partnership will emphasize interpretation — translating data into meaningful insights. Wargo’s background in market analytics and methodology, combined with Dodson’s operational and manufacturer-side experience, will drive an approach that connects real project behavior with strategic context.

Apogee Insights, based in the U.S., was founded earlier this year by Wargo and Dodson to deliver a more dynamic, evidence-based view of the Pro AV market. The partnership with Jetbuilt marks its first major industry collaboration.

(Image: (L to R) Sean Wargo and Lee Dodson, Apogee Insight)