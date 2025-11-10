Glass-Media and Digi Point Media Launch Transparent LED Poster, Targeting Retail’s Poster Problem

November 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Dallas, USA-based Glass-Media, in partnership with Digi Point Media, has unveiled a transparent LED poster designed to replace printed storefront graphics with lightweight and remotely managed digital displays – the latest addition to a fast-growing category of transparent LED displays.

According to Glass Media, its new display weighs just 13 pounds and can be installed in under 30 minutes. It delivers roughly 85 percent transparency from inside the store, allowing retailers to maintain visibility while broadcasting full-motion content to passersby. Their lightwight and semi-transparent design is what makes these types of mesh LEDs an interesting alternative to opaque high-brightness LCDs or traditional static clings that dominate retail glass.

Each unit, says Glass Media PR, connects to a cloud-based platform for scheduling and content compliance across multiple locations, allowing franchise operators to regain hours previously lost to manual poster changes – and save tons of printed posters each year. Built-in sensors capture analytics on dwell time and foot traffic, while the displays can also tie into programmatic retail media networks.

“This innovation tackles one of retail’s most frustrating pain points: the inefficiency and wastefulness of static window clings,” said Daniel Black, Founder and CEO of Glass-Media. “By digitizing the most valuable real estate in retail, the storefront, we’re unlocking unprecedented opportunities for flexibility, sustainability and monetization.”

Transparent and mesh LED displays have emerged as a key trend across digital signage. Vendors like ClearLED and Planar have introduced lightweight mesh formats for architectural and entertainment settings, but Glass-Media’s approach seems to be distinct – built specifically for retail windows, with operational software integrated.

The LED poster debuted at Digital Signage Experience (DSE) 2025 in San Diego and is now available for pilot programs. A full rollout is planned for Q4 2025 with select Fortune 50 brands.