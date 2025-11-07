OAAA and Leading Platforms Unite for First-Ever Programmatic OoH Transparency Pledge

November 7, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) has announced the launch of the industry’s first Programmatic OoH Transparency Pledge, developed in partnership with leading programmatic platforms including Broadsign, Perion, Place Exchange, Viooh, and Vistar Media. The initiative establishes a unified framework for integrity, accountability, and openness across programmatic out-of-home transactions.

Drawing inspiration from the IAB’s Quality Assurance Guidelines, the pledge formalizes OoH’s long-standing reputation as a trusted and brand-safe medium. It sets clear expectations for buyers, agencies, platforms, and media owners while prohibiting hidden fees, bid manipulation, or inventory misrepresentation – issues that have challenged other digital advertising channels.

“OoH has always stood apart as a high-integrity, brand-safe medium,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA. “By introducing the Programmatic OoH Transparency Pledge, we are formalizing that reputation and giving buyers, agencies, and platforms clear principles they can count on.”

The pledge arrives at a time of strong growth in digital and programmatic OoH. In Q2 2025, digital OoH represented 36 percent of total OoH revenue – up 9.2 percent year over year – and programmatic spending is projected to rise from 24 percent of total DooH spend in 2024 to about 65 percent by 2029, according to Magna.

Participating companies have agreed to uphold standards for transparent economics, equitable transactions, accurate campaign reporting, and truthful media representation. OAAA is also inviting other technology providers to sign the pledge and complete a voluntary self-attestation process to reinforce accountability without the need for formal audits.

Patrick Dolan, OAAA’s Chief Operating Officer, said the next step will focus on aligning industry taxonomy to create consistent terminology and frameworks across buying methods.