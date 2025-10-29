New J-Shaped LED in Seoul Doubles the Size of Samsung’s COEX Screen

October 29, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

South Korea just set a new record in the DooH world. The country’s biggest LED display, “Luux,” has officially launched in Seoul. According to AV Interactive, the massive screen was built using LG technology and takes over the façade of the Donga Media Center in the heart of the capital.

At 3,000 square meters – roughly the size of seven basketball courts – Luux is twice as large as Samsung’s neighboring COEX screen, one of the most well-known media facades on the planet.

A J-shaped giant

Luux isn’t just big – it’s also unusually shaped. The LED wraps around the corner of the building in a J-shape, giving it visibility from three sides: north, west, and south.

On its shortest side, it meets another famous façade – the L-shaped screen at the Ilmin Museum of Art. The two displays can even be booked together and played in sync, opening up new creative possibilities for advertisers.

For brands, Luux can be used in two ways:

For A full takeover of the 3,000-square-meter canvas

Or for a split layout between the north and south zones

Rates start at about US$50,000, which buys either 100 20-second spots or 70 30-second spots.

Pushing DooH boundaries

The Luux towers 60 meters high and stretches 50 meters wide, overlooking Gwanghwamun Square – one of Seoul’s new “DooH Free Zones.” Displays in these zones are exempt from standard size and format limits, helping establish the city as a DooH capital.

These free zones are sometimes called “South Korea’s Times Squares” – but Seoul might already be outpacing New York. Here, LED and architecture merge seamlessly, turning each screen into a visual landmark.

At the Luux launch, digital art took center stage alongside brand campaigns, highlighting how Seoul’s LED landscape is as much about culture and creativity as it is about advertising.

Seoul’s LED boom continues

Beyond the new DooH zones, the COEX district is becoming even more saturated with massive displays. New LED façades are popping up alongside Samsung’s iconic screen – some even running synchronized content across multiple surfaces.

For more on that expansion, check out this Sixteen:Nine post.