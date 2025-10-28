Nanolumens Targets LCD Replacements with New 55-Inch dvLED Display

October 28, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Nanolumens has unveiled the Nanopanel 55, a Full HD direct-view LED display built as a one-to-one replacement for standard 55-inch LCD panels in high-visibility environments such as airports and transit hubs. The company debuted the display at the ACI-NA & ACI World Annual General Assembly in Toronto in late October.

The Nanopanel 55 brings the benefits of dvLED – long lifespan, reduced power use, zero bezels, and in-field serviceability – to the familiar flat-panel form factor used for flight information and digital menu boards. With a 0.6 mm pixel pitch and Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, the panel delivers clarity and brightness suited for spaces that demand around-the-clock visibility and reliability.

Built around Nanolumens’ Virtual Chip-on-Board (VCOB) technology, the Nanopanel 55 is designed for 100,000 hours of continuous operation while maintaining color and white balance. Its modular construction enables quick field repairs, minimizing downtime and cutting long-term maintenance costs.

The display matches the footprint and VESA mounting pattern of traditional 55-inch LCD and OLED displays, simplifying retrofits in airports, command centers, and retail settings. Multiple panels can be tiled with no visible seams, offering a continuous image surface ideal for large-format information or branding walls.

“The Nanopanel 55 is a practical evolution in dvLED technology,” said Kurt DeYoung, Chief Revenue Officer for Nanolumens. “It delivers the long lifespan, energy efficiency and zero-bezel design of dvLED in a familiar flat panel format, giving customers a direct replacement for LCD displays that’s easier to maintain and more cost-effective over time.”

(Images: Nanolumens)