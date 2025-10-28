Heli-D and Ninja Gaiden 4 Take Digital Signage to New Heights

October 28, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Heli-D partnered with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo to stage what’s being called the world’s largest playable gaming screen carried by a helicopter. The stunt, flown over Miami on October 21, promoted Ninja Gaiden 4 and earned a Guinness World Record in the process.

A double-sided LED screen spanning more than 400 square feet (37 square meters) and producing 8,000 nits of brightness was suspended from one helicopter, while another carried esports player Emmanuel “Master” Rodriguez, who played the game live with his gameplay streamed in real time. The result was a blend of live entertainment and high-altitude advertising.

The company says the project proves airspace can serve as a programmable, measurable media platform. A previous activation for TAB Racing in Melbourne generated more than 74,000 bets and 1,400 new customers, with the promotion selling out in 90 seconds — evidence, Heli-D argues, that sky-bound campaigns can drive results.

See the video below:

Industry veteran Dave Haynes, writing for Sixteen:Nine in April, described Heli-D’s helicopter-towed LED concept as fascinating but logistically complex. “There are lighter LED displays out there,” he noted, “but you actually need some weight and form to keep a display from flapping or twisting too much while airborne.”

While questions remain about scalability and sustainability, the Miami activation has captured attention for both ambition and execution. Whether it becomes a repeatable media format or remains a one-off record-setter, Heli-D’s partnership with Ninja Gaiden 4 proves that in digital signage, the sky is no longer the limit.