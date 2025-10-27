Kia Center Completes Major Technology Overhaul Led by AJP

October 27, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Anthony James Partners (AJP) has delivered a major round of display, audio, and broadcast upgrades at Orlando’s Kia Center, transforming the venue into one of the most advanced arenas in professional sports. Working as a technology consultant to the City of Orlando, AJP handled design, procurement, and construction administration for all three systems, which were installed simultaneously, requiring close coordination with the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Orlando Magic and arena operations to keep events running without disruption.

The centerpiece of the project is a new center-hung scoreboard. The 4mm main display measures 27 feet (8.23 meters)tall and 176 feet (53.64 meters) in circumference, offering a 350-degree canvas of 4,600 square feet and more than 44 million pixels. A 2.5mm interior display adds 1,823 square feet (169.46 square meters) for lower-bowl fans, bringing the total LED area to 6,461 square feet (600.38 square meters).

Additional upgrades include four corner boards, a 21-by-50-foot (6.40 by 15.24 meter) hoist-mounted “O-Zone” display, more than 2,400 feet (731.52 meters) of ribbon boards, and new digital signage at the ticketing and concourse areas. In total, the arena now features more than 7,100 square feet (660 square meters) of new LED with roughly 80 million pixels.

The project was completed while the Kia Center remained fully operational, hosting NBA games, concerts, and family shows throughout construction. Crews worked overlapping shifts and coordinated rigging, power, and network infrastructure around event schedules. “Executing this project meant solving new challenges every day,” said Jon Holvey, Senior Project Manager at Anthony James Partners. “The schedule left no room for error, but every system came together seamlessly.”