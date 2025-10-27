Digital Canvases Bring Dynamic Art and Messaging to Holiday Inn Telford

October 27, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A recent installation at the Holiday Inn Telford, just outside Birmingham, England, is showing how digital art displays can enhance guest engagement and streamline hotel communications. The project pairs Vieunite’s Pro and Textura digital canvases with integration support from proAV, creating a network that blends curated art with real-time, in-house promotions.

Southwater Event Group, which manages the hotel, wanted a digital alternative to printed posters that would complement the property’s look and be simple for staff to manage. The result is a series of walnut-framed Textura displays featuring anti-glare, texture-accurate screens that rotate between artwork from Vieunite’s library and the hotel’s own messaging.

“It looks like a piece of artwork. It just looks so professional,” said David Coe, Group Hotels Operations Director at Southwater Event Group. “Even training the staff, it takes five minutes to show somebody else how to upload digital content.”

Through the Vieunite Pro platform, staff now update content remotely via desktop or mobile, adjusting promotions, event announcements, or seasonal offers on the fly. Coe adds that “the ability to change your promotions on the go, no matter where you are,” has simplified daily operations and kept messaging consistent across departments.

Since deployment, the hotel has reported an increase in Christmas and New Year bookings, crediting the high-visibility displays for keeping offers and amenities front-of-mind for guests.

For the AV industry, the project highlights growing interest in digital canvases that merge design and functionality.