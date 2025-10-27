AirDroid Expands Android Management Platform to Include Digital Signage Control

October 27, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

AirDroid Business has rolled out an upgrade that turns Android devices into managed digital signage endpoints, kiosks, and information hubs. The new Content Management Service allows IT teams to remotely push and schedule content across attended or unattended devices such as tablets, POS terminals, and displays.

The platform update introduces centralized media storage, bulk file distribution, and flexible playback modes that let administrators run promotional, informational, or training content on idle screens or locked-down kiosks. A built-in scheduler enables content to run at set times or frequencies, supporting consistent messaging across locations.

AirDroid says the system can reduce on-site IT maintenance and maximize hardware usage by repurposing existing Android units for digital display. Beyond retail and advertising, the company sees applications in education and corporate environments where communication screens are dispersed across multiple sites.

The new features integrate directly with AirDroid’s existing monitoring and remote support tools, providing continuous device oversight and troubleshooting. The Content Management Service is now live for all AirDroid Business users.