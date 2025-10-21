Deel Media and Momentara Unveil Unified Platform for In-Store and Digital Promotions

October 21, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Deel Media and Momentara have teamed up to streamline how convenience stores and quick-service restaurants manage their marketing campaigns, announcing what they call the first end-to-end platform that synchronizes digital signage with traditional printed promotions.

Retailers have long faced a divided workflow: one system for digital content and another for physical materials like menu boards, posters, and window clings. The result has often been version-control headaches and mismatched messaging.

The new integration links Deel Media’s digital signage network with Momentara’s proprietary logistics engine, The Engine, creating a single management platform for pricing and promotions. Operators can now update content across all screens and printed materials at once, eliminating double entry and ensuring consistent campaigns.

“By connecting our software with Momentara’s technology, we’re providing our customers a single source of truth for their promotions,” said Bill Clapes, president of Deel Media. “This means no more version-control issues between digital screens and printed materials, and faster speed-to-market for cohesive campaigns.”

Momentara CEO Jeff Griffing added that the collaboration extends his company’s focus on large-scale offline promotion logistics into the digital space. “Integrating with Deel gives clients total confidence that their promotions are synchronized everywhere.”

The companies showcased the new joint solution at the NACS Show in Chicago (Oct. 14-17).

(Imager: Deel Media)