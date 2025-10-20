World’s Largest LCD: Samsung Launches 115″ Display

October 20, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Samsung has officially launched its 115-inch (2.90 m) LCD display in the U.S. market – a super-sized screen originally presented at ISE 2025 in February. This large-format digital signage solution is designed to bridge the gap between traditional video walls and LED solutions, offering a new alternative for large-scale visual applications.

A new size class for LCD Signage

Until recently, 100 inches was widely considered the practical upper limit for LCD displays due to handling and installation challenges. The new generation of 115-inch displays – such as Samsung’s QHFX 115″ – breaks this limit, targeting the space traditionally occupied by 2×2 video walls and smaller all-in-one LED solutions. With a single, seamless display, businesses can now eliminate bezels and simplify installation and maintenance.

Technical highlights

Resolution: 4K UHD, equivalent to a 0.6 mm LED video wall

Brightness: 1,000 nits with anti-glare coating for bright retail environments

Backlight: Micro-LED backlight for superior contrast and energy efficiency

Depth: Ultra-slim housing at just 3.1 cm

Smart Signage Features: Integrated SoC with Chromium 108, Samsung Knox security, and SmartThings compatibility

Samsung claims the QHFX 115″ consumes 50% less energy compared to other large-format display technologies, making it an attractive option for sustainability-conscious businesses.

Applications and use cases

The display targets retail and corporate environments – like showrooms, lobbies, and conference spaces. While command and control centers may still favor modular video walls for ultra-high-resolution setups, the 115-inch class is more than good enough for most digital signage and DooH use cases.

Samsung’s official list price for the QHFX 115″ is above USD 20,000.