More DPAA Summit Takeways: AI Drives Ideas but Humans Define Impact in DooH

October 20, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

At this year’s DPAA Global Summit, held last week and covered by Sixteen:Nine, leaders across media, advertising, and technology shared a unified message: the future of digital out-of-home (DooH) belongs to those who merge human creativity with the intelligent use of AI without losing touch with real-world connection.

François de Gaspé Beaubien, DPAA Chairman and Zoom Media’s Chief Creative Officer, described this moment as a turning point for marketers. “The barriers to entry are falling,” he said. “Smaller brands can now play on the same field as the biggest ones — with confidence and creativity.” Transformation isn’t coming, it’s here, he noted, while calling it “an extraordinary time to be in media and DooH.”

That view was echoed by author Shiv Singh, who called AI “limitless” as a thought partner, while H&R Block’s Jill Cress reminded the audience that trust remains a brand’s currency. She noted that the challenge with AI is balancing efficiency with long-term trust.

Warner Bros. marketing chiefs Dana Nussbaum and Christian Davin added a creative perspective, describing AI as useful in research and development while insisting that human artistry still defines the work. “Each campaign is bespoke,” said Davin. “The message needs to meet the medium, needs to meet the audience.”

Beyond technology, several speakers emphasized the value of physical experience. DPAA President Barry Frey championed the magic of “in real life, face-to-face” engagement. At the same time, political analyst Chuck Todd said that as automation expands, human interaction is more important than ever. Todd also called for a renewed investment in local media, noting that it anchors public trust, which is becoming lost.

Nick Brien, CEO of Outfront Media, captured the broader transformation: “It isn’t just about marketing to me as a consumer of products and services. It’s how you matter to me… when you matter to me as a person and as part of a community, that’s so powerful.”

Speakers further pointed to the growing convergence between DooH, connected TV, and streaming formats, where shared creative strategies and measurable results are breaking down old silos.

From AI-driven creativity to authentic human connection, the message from the DPAA Summit was clear: technology may accelerate progress, but meaning and trust will define it.