Outfront and AWS Partner to Bring AI Workflows to Out-of-Home Advertising

October 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

OoH media owner Outfront and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a partnership to modernize how agencies plan and buy out-of-home (OoH) advertising. The collaboration will use AI-enabled workflows to let planners query inventory, execute buys, and measure performance through natural-language interaction.

The initiative brings OoH into closer alignment with digital media operations, enabling end-to-end campaign management across static and digital formats. Built on AWS’s cloud and AI services and integrated with MadConnect’s agentic workflow technology, the platform will allow agencies to access real-time inventory, transact through AI-native systems, and analyze results within a unified data environment.

“This is not just a modernization effort, it’s a structural leap for the OoH industry,” said Premesh Purayil, Chief Technology Officer at Oufront Media. “Agencies will be able to plan and measure OoH within the same omnichannel stack they already use for digital.”

The partnership is designed to digitize a traditionally manual channel, creating new efficiencies in pricing, availability, and reporting. Key functions include natural-language querying of live inventory, automated buying through direct and programmatic channels, and AI-driven campaign optimization.

“Outfront has a powerful vision to transform how agencies and brands can use agentic AI to maximize the impact of their investment in out-of-home,” said Rich Geraffo, Vice President and Managing Director, AWS North America.

MadConnect’s intelligent connectivity layer will serve as the bridge between Outfront’s nationwide inventory and agency AdTech systems, automating API connections and data sharing across platforms.

“We believe this moment will be remembered as the point when OoH moved from the periphery of media planning into the heart of the digital ecosystem,” said Bob Walczak, CEO of MadConnect. “It’s about rethinking how media gets planned, bought, and measured through the lens of an AI-enabled infrastructure.”

Outfront is already in discussions with major holding companies for omnichannel integration into their planning systems, with new announcements expected soon.

(Image: Outfront Media)