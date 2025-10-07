Uniguest Partners with PureHD to Broaden Reach of Hotel Hub Platform Across North America

October 7, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Digital engagement technology specialist Uniguest, based in Nashville, USA, has announced a new reseller partnership with PureHD, a well-established video solutions provider serving the U.S. and Canadian hospitality markets. The collaboration aims to expand the adoption of Uniguest’s Hotel Hub platform – an integrated, cloud-based solution that combines in-room entertainment, IPTV, and digital signage – through PureHD’s industry network.

Headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts, PureHD has built its reputation on delivering reliable video and IPTV services to many of North America’s top hotel brands. Through the new agreement, PureHD will add Uniguest’s Hotel Hub suite to its offerings alongside its existing DISH Network services, enabling hotel operators to manage content and communications more efficiently from a single, brand-approved platform.

The agreement reinforces Uniguest’s channel-first strategy, working with trusted regional partners to provide expertise, integration, and ongoing support. By aligning with PureHD, Uniguest strengthens its position in the North American market and underscores its commitment to delivering connected, cloud-driven hospitality solutions.

PureHD’s Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Snelgrove, said the partnership enhances PureHD’s value proposition at a time when hotels are investing heavily in modern guest engagement tools.