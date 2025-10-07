Novisign Adds AI Smarts to Digital Signage with New CMS Upgrades

October 7, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The software company Novisign – described by its own CEO as “the Toyota of digital signage” – is giving its CMS a big intelligence boost. The Tel Aviv–based ISV, known for its all-rounder digital signage platform that serves multiple verticals, has rolled out a set of new AI-driven capabilities.

The upgrade introduces integrations with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Sony’s Aitrios camera system, along with a built-in AI Content Generator.

With the MCP integration, businesses can now connect their digital signage directly to AI platforms like Chat GPT and other predictive models. This, in theory, opens the door for personalized, data-driven content—from live data updates to tailored messages based on location or audience type. Novisign says the native MCP integration will make its CMS more adaptive, flexible, and industry-agnostic.

To enable real-time personalization, Novisign has integrated Sony’s Aitrios camera system, which can detect audience characteristics such as age, gender, group size, sentiment, and even clothing details. By feeding this data into the CMS, Novisign aims to deliver targeted promotions and dynamic campaigns, whether for individuals or groups.

The update also adds a built-in AI Content Creator, which, according to the company, allows users with little to no design experience to create professional digital signage content quickly and easily.

“AI is redefining how the world communicates through screens, and Novisign is proud to lead that transformation. Our mission is to make smarter, AI-powered signage simple and accessible for every organization,” said Gil Matzliah, CEO of Novisign.

By embedding AI directly into its platform and integrating via MCP, Novisign joins a growing number of competitors racing to transform their CMS solutions into AI-first products. A few months ago, for example, Poppulo launched its Agentic AI Suite – though with a much larger team and resources, it operates on a very different scale from Novisign.

Novisign demonstrates the upgrades in this (very likely also AI-generated) video:

