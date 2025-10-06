Spinetix Pushes Further into SaaS with Hub Platform

by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The Swiss digital signage company Spinetix has its roots as a developer and manufacturer of premium media players with an integrated CMS. Similar to its larger neighbor, Navori, the Lausanne-based company has built its reputation on delivering a complete solution stack. In recent years, however, Spinetix has been shifting toward a software-first go-to-market strategy.

With the launch of Spinetix Hub, an all-in-one cloud-based platform, Spinetix is taking another step in that direction. The platform gives users a single login to access four core Spinetix products:

Arya – a cloud-based CMS for creating, managing, and scheduling content.

Activate – a tool for onboarding and enabling feature sets on players.

Assets – a centralized hub for managing account resources such as players.

Integrations – a service for connecting with third-party platforms like Microsoft 365, Power BI, and Google Workspace, enabling content to be powered by live data.

Spinetix emphasizes that enterprise-grade security is built into the platform, with compliance to standards such as BSI C5 and GDPR, and the flexibility for customers to choose where their data is stored.

According to the company, Hub represents the foundation of a platform designed to evolve over time. “With Hub, we are delivering simplicity, unification, and futureproofing to our customers and partners. Spinetix Hub is the foundation on which every innovation from Spinetix will be built,” said Francesco Ziliani, CEO, Spinetix.

At InfoComm 2025, Spinetix also introduced Elementi, another CMS software integrated with Arya. Unlike Arya, Elementi is positioned primarily as a content design and creation tool for digital signage, with the option to publish content directly to Arya for playback. For now, Elementi appears to require a separate login.