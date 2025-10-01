DPAA Adds Industry Leaders to Summit on Media, AI & OoH Trends for 2026
October 1, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich
The trade marketing association DPAA returns to New York City on October 14 for its annual Global Summit. Held under the motto “Where Digital Meets the Real World,” the event will feature keynotes and panel discussions with leaders from the DooH industry, as well as voices from media agencies and big brands.
This year’s summit takes place at Pier Sixty, one day after the DSF’s Signage Social in New York.
New additions to the speaker lineup include:
- Jessie Schwartzfarb, Exec. VP, Video Investment, Dentsu
- Nick Brien, CEO, Outfront
- David Weinfeld, CEO, Screenverse
- Christiana Cacciapuoti, Senior VP GTM Strategy, Madhive
- Michael Provenzano, Co-founder & CEO, Vistar Media
- Ty Tinker, Director of Analytics, AdQuick
- Kayla Caticchio, Content Marketing, Broadsign
- Sean McNulty, Writer & Creator – The Wakeup newsletter, Ankler Media
- Kaylee Hultgren, Content Director, Chief Marketer & PR News
They join previously announced speakers.
- Domenic DiMeglio, CMO, Paramount +
- Kristin Patrick, CMO, Marc Jacobs – A Chief Marketer Spotlight
- Jill Cress, CMO & Chief Experience Officer, H&R Block
- Dana Nussbaum, Co-Head, Global Motion Picture Marketing, Warner Bros. – An Ankler Spotlight
- Christian Davin, Co-Head, Global Motion Picture Marketing, Warner Bros. – An Ankler Spotlight
- Shiv Singh, C-Suite Advisor, CMO, Best Selling Author of Marketing with AI for Dummies
- Chuck Todd, Emmy Award-winning journalist, former moderator of Meet The Press
“We are pleased to have such abundance of senior level speakers this year,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA.
For more information, visit DPAA Summit.
