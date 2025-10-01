DPAA Adds Top Voices to Summit on Media, AI, Marketing & OOH Trends

DPAA Adds Industry Leaders to Summit on Media, AI & OoH Trends for 2026

October 1, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The trade marketing association DPAA returns to New York City on October 14 for its annual Global Summit. Held under the motto “Where Digital Meets the Real World,” the event will feature keynotes and panel discussions with leaders from the DooH industry, as well as voices from media agencies and big brands.

This year’s summit takes place at Pier Sixty, one day after the DSF’s Signage Social in New York.

New additions to the speaker lineup include:

 They join previously announced speakers.

“We are pleased to have such abundance of senior level speakers this year,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA.

