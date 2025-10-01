DPAA Adds Industry Leaders to Summit on Media, AI & OoH Trends for 2026

October 1, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The trade marketing association DPAA returns to New York City on October 14 for its annual Global Summit. Held under the motto “Where Digital Meets the Real World,” the event will feature keynotes and panel discussions with leaders from the DooH industry, as well as voices from media agencies and big brands.

This year’s summit takes place at Pier Sixty, one day after the DSF’s Signage Social in New York.

New additions to the speaker lineup include:

Jessie Schwartzfarb , Exec. VP, Video Investment, Dentsu

Dentsu Nick Brien , CEO, Outfront

Outfront David Weinfeld, CEO, Screenverse

Screenverse Christiana Cacciapuoti , Senior VP GTM Strategy, Madhive

Madhive Michael Provenzano , Co-founder & CEO, Vistar Media

Vistar Media Ty Tinker , Director of Analytics, AdQuick

AdQuick Kayla Caticchio , Content Marketing, Broadsign

Broadsign Sean McNulty , Writer & Creator – The Wakeup newsletter, Ankler Media

Ankler Media Kaylee Hultgren , Content Director, Chief Marketer & PR News

They join previously announced speakers.

Domenic DiMeglio , CMO, Paramount +

Paramount + Kristin Patrick , CMO, Marc Jacobs – A Chief Marketer Spotlight

Marc Jacobs Jill Cress , CMO & Chief Experience Officer, H&R Block

H&R Block Dana Nussbaum , Co-Head, Global Motion Picture Marketing, Warner Bros. – An Ankler Spotlight

Warner Bros. Christian Davin , Co-Head, Global Motion Picture Marketing, Warner Bros. – An Ankler Spotlight

Warner Bros. Shiv Singh , C-Suite Advisor, CMO, Best Selling Author of Marketing with AI for Dummies

Marketing with AI for Dummies Chuck Todd , Emmy Award-winning journalist, former moderator of Meet The Press

“We are pleased to have such abundance of senior level speakers this year,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA.

For more information, visit DPAA Summit.