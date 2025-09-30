Large-Scale LED Upgrade at Talking Stick Resort

September 30, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Salt Lake City, USA’s Yesco has completed a major digital signage project at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, installing 54 fine-pixel pitch displays that total more than 335 million pixels across the property.

A centerpiece is a 15-by-32-foot (4.57-by-9.75 meters) 1.5mm LED display in the showroom, mounted on a hoist system that allows it to be lowered or raised to suit live performances. The screen is part of a wraparound array designed to enable audiences to track multiple sporting events within a single continuous field of view.

In the poker room, Yesco installed 26 displays, including a circular center-hung unit, all using 1.5mm flip-chip technology with protective glue-on-board coatings for durability in a high-traffic gaming environment. The poker room’s vestibule entryways feature three 17-by-21-foot (5.14-by-6.40 meter) displays with 8K-equivalent resolution.

The bar area now features double-sided hanging ribbons constructed with 1.6mm curved LED strips to match the architecture of the gaming floor, as well as an eight-sided custom soffit display and a vertical column wrap. Additional pedestrian-level screens were added to the resort’s parking garages.

Media Resources manufactured all of the LED displays, while Yesco handled design, fabrication, and installation. “This project allowed us to demonstrate the precision and craftsmanship that define YESCO’s work,” said Jeff Young, executive vice president, YESCO.