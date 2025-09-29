Kramer and Smart Monkeys Expand ISAAC Capabilities with Zyper Platform Integration

September 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Kramer and Smart Monkeys have expanded their collaboration by bringing Zeevee’s Zyper Management Platform into the Isaac Workspace. The update gives operators more flexible control, improved monitoring, and streamlined workflows for managing complex AV environments.

Zyper, developed by Kramer-owned AVoIP specialist Zeevee, is widely used to configure and manage encoders and decoders in large-scale AV deployments. Isaac, built by Smart Monkeys, is a workflow and operations platform that centralizes the management of audiovisual ecosystems across theme parks, museums, cruise ships, and public attractions. By unifying scheduling, automation, monitoring, and logging tools into a single workspace, Isaac helps operators reduce complexity and improve system reliability.

With the new integration, the Zyper interface can be accessed natively inside Isaac, so operators no longer need to leave the workspace to configure or adjust systems. Kramer has also expanded support for Isaac Variables, enabling real-time monitoring and alerts on parameters such as device status and resolution.

“This development significantly broadens the combined value of Zeevee and Isaace,” said Stephan Villet, CEO of Smart Monkeys. “Kramer’s commitment to enhancing this integration provides tangible benefits for both integrators and operators.”