Casey’s Partners With GSTV to Expand Retail Media Network

September 26, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Casey’s, the third-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with more than 2,900 locations in 19 states, has partnered with GSTV to expand the reach of its retail media network, Casey’s Access.

Under the agreement, GSTV will provide a branded video solution for Casey’s fuel dispensers, adding to the company’s retail media inventory. Rollout begins this fall.

The integration will extend Casey’s in-store and digital advertising channels, giving brands more ways to reach customers. Justin Coaldrake, Senior Director of Omnichannel Guest Experience and Media at Casey’s, said the move builds on the company’s 2023 launch of Casey’s Access: “By combining this GSTV partnership with our in-store screens, we’ll have over 30,000 digital displays across our ecosystem.”

The managed service will also give Casey’s access to national advertisers and operational support, ensuring the screens integrate seamlessly into its retail media network.

For GSTV, the deal adds another national partner to its on-the-go video network. The rollout marks another step in Casey’s effort to scale its retail media business while giving advertisers access to audiences across the U.S. Midwest.