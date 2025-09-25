Streaming Art Brings Calm and Connection to Finnish Care Homes

September 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A pilot program in Finland has shown how streaming art delivered through digital signage can enhance the well-being of older adults in long-term care. Conducted by Satakunta Testbed, the trial introduced Artplayer — a platform offering curated visual art and music experiences — into long-term care homes.

Artplayer, a Danish digital art provider, streams content to digital signage displays, smart TVs, tablets, and laptops, making it suitable for both group sessions and individual use. During the pilot, residents experienced a range of benefits. Many found that the art helped create calming environments, particularly in the evenings, and supported relaxation or even sleep. The content also evoked personal memories and storytelling, especially when familiar landscapes or classical works were featured, offering meaningful engagement for those living with dementia.

Communal viewings proved especially impactful, encouraging residents who typically stayed in their rooms to participate in group sessions, thereby strengthening social interaction and a sense of belonging. Staff members noted that the platform was intuitive and flexible, providing an engaging alternative to traditional television or static whiteboards while fitting naturally into daily care routines.

The results highlight how integrating digital signage with streaming art can serve as more than just visual stimulation. Artplayer’s successful application highlights its potential as a tool for person-centered care, supporting relaxation, social inclusion, and improved quality of life for older adults.