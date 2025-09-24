Saudi’s Mega-City “Neom The Line” Project Grinds to a Halt

September 24, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

It was pitched as a mega-city unlike anything the world had ever seen: Neom The Line—a futuristic metropolis, the size of Belgium, stretched out across 170 kilometers of desert. To call it ambitious would have been an understatement. But the dream has already been scaled back dramatically, first reduced to just 2.4 kilometers. And now, it seems construction has halted altogether—at least for the moment. That’s according to multiple German-language outlets citing several independent sources.

Reports suggest that two key executives behind The Line have shifted their focus to Trojena, Saudi Arabia’s desert ski resort project in the mountains. Adding fuel to the rumors: around 1,000 construction workers have reportedly been relocated to the capital Riyadh, while several hundred more have been laid off, according to findings uncovered by Semafor.

It might be premature to declare The Line dead, but the steady downsizing over the past year suggests serious miscalculations at the top. Part of the plan was also a massive stadium sitting at 350 meters above ground, accessible only by high-speed elevators and autonomous cars, which was meant to host part of the 2034 Men’s World Cup. It was set to become one of the most screen-heavy arenas ever built. What happens to that vision, however, is now anyone’s guess.