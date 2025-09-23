Stan Lee “Hologram” to Debut at L.A. Comic Con 2025

September 23, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Fans at L.A. Comic Con this September will get more than cosplay selfies – they’ll meet a holographic Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, and many other comic book characters.

The Stan Lee Experience, a 1,500-square-foot activation, uses Proto’s hologram-ish display boxes and Hyperreal technology to bring the Marvel legend back for interactive Q&As, photo opportunities, and a walk through his career highlights. A curated Legacy Gallery rounds out the exhibit with memorabilia and new projects based on Lee’s later ideas.

Organizers say the project stays true to Lee’s voice by drawing only from words and footage recorded during his lifetime. “Stan loved nothing more than being with fans,” said Bob Sabouni of Stan Lee Universe. “This keeps the conversation going.”

I’m reminded of The Big Bang Theory episode where the gang joined the lengthy line-up for Stan Lee’s autograph – all except for Sheldon Cooper, who was fighting a traffic ticket in court and, to no one’s surprise, got thrown in jail for getting snarky with the judge, missing the entire event.

Los Angeles Comic Con runs September 26 – 28, with the Stan Lee experience set to tour globally after its Los Angeles debut.