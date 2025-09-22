From Floating Billboards to Ferry Screens: Ballyhoo Media Launches San Francisco DooH Network

September 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Turns out Ballyhoo Media—the company best known (and sometimes criticized) for its floating billboards – also runs a much more buttoned-up side of the business. Case in point: the brand-new digital-out-of-home network they’ve rolled out across the San Francisco Bay Ferry system.

Backed by programmatic buying, real-time measurement, and third-party attribution from Streetmetrics, Ballyhoo is calling it the most advanced ferry-based digital ad platform in the U.S.

The network reaches more than three million annual riders – 91 percent of whom commute during weekdays – with nearly one in three coming from households earning over US$200,000 annually. Translation: this ferry audience is one of the most affluent commuter groups in the country – prime territory for brands trying to get in front of Bay Area decision-makers in tech, AI, and finance.

The deployment includes 97 Samsung 55-inch 4K displays, which went live just last month – perfect timing as the Bay Area gears up for huge events like Super Bowl LX, the FIFA World Cup, and Dreamforce – the world’s largest technology event. The ferry also provides dedicated service to Chase Center and Oracle Park, extending advertisers’ reach during the NBA’s Golden State Warriors games, Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants games, and large-scale concerts.

“This is the most premium digital network ever launched aboard a ferry system,” said Tyler Zlatin, CRO of Ballyhoo Media. “With cutting-edge screens, programmatic integration, and verified attribution, we’re bringing ferry advertising into the future.”

The project builds on Ballyhoo’s 10-year exclusive partnership with San Francisco Bay Ferry and covers all routes, including Downtown San Francisco, Oakland, Alameda, Vallejo, Harbor Bay, and Richmond.