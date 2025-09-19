Purdue Honors Engineering Legacy With Immersive LED Video Wall

September 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Purdue University in Indiana, USA, has unveiled an LED video wall from SNA Displays to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its College of Engineering.

The installation, located in the Herman & Heddy Kurz Atrium at Armstrong Hall, was designed by Exhibitry, a digital media studio, to reflect the college’s core values of innovation, ingenuity, and vibrancy. Using anamorphic content, the display showcases noteworthy Purdue engineers, including Neil Armstrong, Amelia Earhart, and Lillian Gilbreth.

“From a particular viewing angle, you see depth and shadow that bring objects off the screen,” said Tracy Evans, president of Exhibitry. “It’s an engineered approach to animation that uses digital magic tricks to affect visual perception.”

At a marked spot in the atrium, viewers can relive Armstrong’s moon landing, watch Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E lift off, and see Gilbreth’s pioneering motion studies. The wall also highlights John M. Atalla’s invention of the Mofset, alongside student projects such as Purdue AI Racing’s autonomous car and the Purdue Space Program’s rocket launch.

Mounted above a doorway, the 1.8 mm Brilliant Interior LED display measures nearly eight by 14 feet and processes more than 2.8 million pixels. The system integrates with audio outputs and includes live input panels for events.

“While designed primarily for pre-scheduled content, the CMS and live input allow for a wide range of experiences,” said William Kelly, senior project manager at SNA Displays. “It’s an excellent example of the versatility of LED.”

Digital Dreams provided LED installation services.

(Image: Exhibitry)