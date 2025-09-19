Hallmark Streamlines Dining Operations with Smartersign Menu Boards

September 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Smartersign, based in Hauppauge, New York, has completed the three-month migration of Hallmark Management Services’ digital menu board network to its enterprise platform — a move aimed at modernizing operations across higher education and corporate dining venues. The transition replaced a cumbersome legacy system, enabling Hallmark to eliminate repetitive manual updates, expand creative flexibility, and improve communication between headquarters and local operators.

The enterprise platform provides Hallmark’s Albany, New York, headquarters with centralized oversight while giving on-site teams intuitive tools for real-time menu adjustments, promotions, and daypart scheduling. Smartersign’s combined software and food-service expertise ensured the rollout aligned with Hallmark’s operational complexity.

“Smartersign took the time to truly understand our requirements and walked us through how their platform could ensure a smooth transition while providing room for future growth,” said John Suckow, VP of Business Development at Hallmark Management Services.

As food service operators face pressure to deliver consistency and speed while enhancing the dining experience, Hallmark’s deployment highlights how digital menu boards are becoming essential infrastructure.

Founded in 2006, Smartersign offers digital signage software and services designed to simplify operations in numerous industries. It’s hospitality client roster includes Hilton, Hyatt, Dairy Queen, and Aramark. Hallmark Management Services, in business since 1971, delivers customized dining programs for higher education and corporate clients, including catering, specialty coffees and beverages, micro marts, and vending services.

(Image: SmarterSign)