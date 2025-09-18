Avocor Brings Modern Worship and Community Integration to Church of Scotland

September 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Church of Scotland has turned to Avocor to help transform worship spaces in Fraserburgh, Rosehearty, and Inverallochy into modern hubs for both congregations and the wider community.

Following a review of its operations, the Church consolidated seven parishes into three, creating a need for updated, scalable technology across the new regional hub. With many systems outdated or absent, the challenge was to introduce modern AV while preserving the architectural integrity of historic, listed buildings.

3:16 AVI of Peterhead led the integration, selecting Avocor’s K Series displays for their discreet design and ease of use. “The K Series blends seamlessly with the church’s traditional architecture,” said Alexander Dixon, Director at 3:16 AVI. “In addition, the ability to integrate with a smart control system allows simple and intuitive use of all the church’s facilities via a simple interface.”

Seven K Series displays were installed at the Fraserburgh site, with identical setups across the other two parishes. Delivering 450 nits of brightness and 90 percent color accuracy, the displays also integrate DisplayNote Montage for wireless sharing and Rise Vision for content management. Custom pole brackets ensured that the installation was completed without damaging the listed structures.

The result is a new approach to worship AV – not the giant screens and booming sound often seen in mega-churches, but a discreet integration of Pro AV into the scenery.

Reception has been positive, with growing use by schools, community groups, and congregations. The church now plans to expand with mobile AV solutions and enhanced streaming capabilities. By embracing discreet integration, the Church of Scotland has positioned itself to meet the evolving needs of modern worship while strengthening its role as a community hub.

(Images: Avocor)