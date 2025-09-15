Appspace Buys Igloo Software, Expands Grip on Employee Communications

September 15, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Workplace experience platform Appspace, of Tampa, USA, has signed an agreement to acquire Igloo Software, a Canadian internal communication solution provider, in a move aimed at strengthening its global reach in employee communications and digital workplace solutions.

The deal brings more than 325 new customers into the Appspace fold, including several large enterprises in the healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality sectors. It also adds Igloo’s team of intranet specialists, known for their work in culture-building and workplace strategy.

“Organizations are looking for seamless platforms that reflect how people actually work,” said Tony DiBenedetto, CEO of Appspace. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to connect the dots across communication, content, and space, and it expands our ability to inform, support, and empower teams.”

Igloo CEO Mike Gaburo said the move is about unifying capabilities under a single system. “We’re building on our strong foundation of doing what’s best for Igloo customers and giving them more ways to connect their teams and modernize workplace communication through one unified platform,” he said.

Igloo customers will continue to be supported, but now also have the option to migrate to the fully integrated Appspace suite.

Appspace has built a reputation as a one-stop platform for corporate communications, intranets, employee apps, space reservation, digital signage, visitor management, and wayfinding.

This marks Appspace’s third acquisition in the employee communications space, following previous purchases of Beezy and The Marlin Company in 2021.

