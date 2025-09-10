Goodbye Clusters of Screens, Hello Big LED Walls at Edinburgh Airport

September 10, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In transportation hubs like airports and train stations, the trend is clearly moving toward large, central LED walls rather than clusters of small screens as information touchpoints. One big advantage being that big LEDs can display DooH advertising right alongside departure times and wayfinding.

Edinburgh Airport’s newly upgraded signage is a perfect example. Instead of small screens, the airport now has several large LED walls that not only show flight information but also offer ample ad space. The LED panels come from Absen, with media players from Brightsign providing the computing power.

In the duty-free area, a floor-to-ceiling LED wall shows departure times. At check-in, the 85-meter screen (280 feet) installed in 2021 was expanded by 164 modules—adding a full 24 meters (79 feet). This upgrade makes it the largest LED check-in display in Europe, according to Absen. There’s also a 6 x 2.5-meter screen (20 x 7.6 feet) serving as an additional information spot.

The entire project was delivered by Edinburgh-based system integrator Nuvideo, who also installed the original check-in wall four years ago. Different LED series were chosen depending on the location: robust COB panels with a 1.8-millimeter pixel pitch from Absen’s KLCOB series were installed in the duty-free area where people stand directly in front of the LED, close enough to touch the screen. The check-in wall uses Absen A27 modules.

The displays are managed by Datapath systems. VSN V3 video wall controllers, paired with Wallcontrol 10/PRO and custom capture cards built for 24/7 operation, handle the setup. The Datapath team supported the project from planning to staff training. Brightsign players running Brightsign OS round out the system.