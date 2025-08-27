IOTA 2025: ProAV Market Shifts Into Slower Growth Phase

August 27, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The ProAV industry is transitioning from a strong post-pandemic recovery to a steadier phase of technology- and software-driven growth, according to the latest Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) study by Avixa.

The report forecasts the global market to reach US$332 billion by 2025, reflecting an annual growth rate of 3.4%. In 2024, revenues totaled $321 billion—about $4 billion below expectations—prompting Avixa to revise its five-year growth projection downward from 5.3% to 3.9% through 2030.

While this means growth will outpace global GDP (+0.8%), the sharp surge seen after COVID-19 has largely leveled off.

“Still positioned for long-term success”

The data highlights that the pro AV industry remains well positioned for long-term success even as we navigate a more cautious growth environment. Strategic investment in emerging technologies, regional diversification, and cross-industry collaborations will be key to unlocking more opportunities in the future,” said Sean Wargo, Vice President of Market Insight, Avixa.

India emerges as a growth leader

Regional dynamics are also shifting. India has overtaken China as the leading growth driver in Asia-Pacific, while the Middle East and Latin America are also seeing above-average momentum. This makes global diversification a critical success factor for the industry moving forward.

Growth accelerates in resilient sectors

By vertical market, the corporate sector remains the largest buyer, though its growth is slowing. In contrast, “recession-resistant” sectors such as government, military, energy, and utilities are expanding more rapidly.

Meanwhile, Broadcast AV has moved into second place behind corporate AV, surpassing conference and collaboration technologies. Avixa notes that this reflects the rising importance of content production, with events now extending beyond live delivery into digital formats.

Technology drivers: From hardware to intelligent software

The study identifies four key technology trends shaping the industry:

AV-over-IP: Now the standard in installations.

Software & cloud solutions: Enabling scalability and remote management.

Artificial intelligence (AI): Increasingly central to operations.

Extended reality (XR): Growing in entertainment, retail, and education.

Of these, standalone software is seeing the fastest growth, especially AI-powered tools—a sign of the ongoing shift from hardware-centric offerings to service-driven, intelligent infrastructure.

What’s driving demand

Two big trends continue to fuel demand:

Hybrid workplaces – pushing companies to invest in AV tools that improve both in-office and remote collaboration.

The experience economy – driving immersive, entertainment-focused solutions across industries.

Outlook

Even as growth moderates, Avixa concludes that the ProAV industry remains on a solid long-term path, supported by regional diversification, resilient verticals, and a steady move toward software, AI, and immersive technologies.