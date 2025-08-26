Impressions from Almo’s Annual US Sales Meeting

August 26, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Almo Pro AV wrapped its annual National Sales Meeting with a masquerade gala that celebrated vendor partners, closing out a week themed “Mission Possible.”

Held from August 11 to 14 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, the event brought together employees and partners for training, inspiration, and community service. Attendees participated in educational sessions and heard from world-record-setting adventurer Chris Bertish, whose keynote delivered lessons on resilience, bold goal-setting, and perseverance.

On the community front, Almo partnered with Generosity Feeds, where participants packaged 5,000 meals for families in need, bringing the company’s total contribution to over 30,000 meals.

The highlight of the week was the Mission Possible Vendor Hero Awards, presented during a masquerade gala. Samsung Display was named Vendor of the Year – Overall Revenue and also earned the dvLED award. Legrand AV took top honors in Essentials, Shure in Audio, and Clickshare by Barco in Collaboration.

Recognition also went to the Top Growth Performers, including Viewsonic (Displays), LG Electronics North America (Hospitality Displays), Yealink (Essentials and Collaboration), Listen Technologies (Audio), and Planar (dvLED).

Individual honors rounded out the celebration. David Lacoff and Mark Weniger of Sharp Business USA were named Vendor Reps of the Year, while Michael Venaski of Epson America was recognized as NBT Vendor Rep of the Year. Epson America also earned the Best Supporting Vendor award.